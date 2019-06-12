Jiba snubbed me when I took over NPA - Nxasana

Mxolisi Nxasana has also accused former acting head of the NPA Nomgcobo Jiba of running a campaign to dig for dirt on him to get him removed from office. He said he had a recording to this effect.

JOHANNESBURG - Former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana said he was snubbed by then acting head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Nomgcobo Jiba when he commenced his duties in 2013.

On Wednesday, Nxasana told the state capture commission that he was not provided with a handover report or an update of investigations.

This included the racketeering charges Jiba pursued against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen, which Nxasana said he opposed.

The former NDPP said he told the prosecution team that was pursuing the case against Booysen that there was no evidence in the docket to charge him.

In 2012, Booysen was charged with managing and participating in an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity and the court later found there was no merit to the charges.

However, Nxasana stated that when Jiba authorised the racketeering charges, she claimed to have relied on expert advice and pursued the matter despite his reservations about its validity.

Although he did not elaborate on this claim, Nxasana told the commission he was aware that then justice minister Jeff Radebe had promised Jiba that she would rise to the position of NDPP.

‘JIBA TRIED TO GET DIRT ON ME’

He also accused Jiba of running a campaign to dig for dirt on him to get him removed from office. He said he had a recording to this effect.

The former NPA head stated that NPA official Terrence Joubert had written an affidavit supporting these claims.

The recording, which is about eight minutes long and was meant to be played at the inquiry, prompted Jiba’s lawyers to interject, leading to a slight delay in proceedings.

In the recording, Nxasana said Joubert can be heard talking to a Colonel Mhlongo about Jiba’s alleged plan to get rid of Nxasana.

President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed Jiba recently after the Mokgoro inquiry found she was unfit to hold office.