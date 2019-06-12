View all in Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith to receive Trailblazer award

The 47-year-old actress - who has children Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18, with her husband Will Smith - will receive the prestigious accolade from her 'Girls Trip' co-star Tiffany Haddish.

Jada Pinkett Smith. Picture: @jadapinkettsmith/instagram.com
one hour ago

LONDON - Jada Pinkett Smith will receive the Trailblazer honour at the upcoming MTV TV & Movie Awards later this month.

The 47-year-old actress - who has children Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18, with her husband Will Smith - will receive the prestigious accolade from her Girls Trip co-star Tiffany Haddish in honour of her "powerhouse" status and reputation as someone who is ready to "challenge the status quo", organisers have announced.

Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV, VH1, CMT, and Logo, said: "Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout.

"She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo, and we are thrilled to present her with this year's Trailblazer Award."

The honour has only been awarded five times in the past and "recognises game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment".

Previous winners include last year's honouree Lena Waithe, Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum, Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley, Harry Potter actress Emma Watson and La La Land's Emma Stone.

This year's ceremony takes place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with Zachary Levi as host.

It was previously announced that Lizzo and Bazzi will be among the performers.

RBG, Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones lead the nominations with four each, while a host of other films and TV shows also scored multiple nods, including Us, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Riverdale and The Handmaid's Tale.

Pinkett Smith's most recent work has been on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, which she co-hosts with her mother and daughter, and she is set to next be seen on the big screen as an FBI agent in Angel Has Fallen.

