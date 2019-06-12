I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit

Former Minister Bathabile Dlamini said she did so because she thought she would be more useful if she was outside the legislature mobilising women.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Bathabile Dlamini has told Eyewitness News she resigned from Parliament because she needed the ministerial pension benefits to take care of her family.

Dlamini spoke to EWN in a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday, a day after she resigned claiming she was made a scapegoat for the South African Social Security Agency.

She was the seventh of eight former ministers to resign from Parliament and she said she did so because she thought she would be more useful if she was outside the legislature, mobilising women.

When asked if she considered the benefits of resigning as a minister, she said: “I’m a single parent, I have responsibilities. That pension is going to help me, if I had a partner, I’d have someone to help [me].”

She further explained that the ministerial pensions were structured unfairly.

“You cannot be a democratic country and then come up with regulations that make it difficult for you to settle around the same institution.”

The former minister said while she has previously said she was willing to serve wherever the party deployed her, she hoped her resignation from Parliament didn’t come across as undermining the will of the ANC's branches.