Ghana opposition leader arrested as kidnap suspect - police
Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, national chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is a former member of parliament and government minister.
ACCRA - Police in Ghana on Tuesday said they had arrested the chairman of the largest opposition party in connection with the spate of kidnappings in the West African country.
Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, national chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is a former member of parliament and government minister.
His arrest came one week after the abduction of two Canadian women, who remain missing.
"The Criminal Investigation Department is investigating various acts of kidnapping and causing unlawful damage, in which credible and actionable intelligence makes Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a suspect," a police statement said on Tuesday.
Ofuso-Ampofo was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Accra after he refused to cooperate with police investigations, the statement said.
He was later released but ordered to report back to the Criminal Investigations Department on Thursday, according to a post on the official police Twitter account.
The Canadians, charity volunteers aged 19 and 20, were abducted June 4, in Kumasi, Ghana's second-largest city, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) northwest of the capital Accra.
The police, who have not released the names of the women, are working with Canadian authorities to find them.
Abductions and violent crime towards foreigners are rare in Ghana.
But earlier this year, local media quoted President Nana Akufo-Addo as warning that action must be taken to make sure kidnapping "doesn't become a feature of our society."
Last year, three Ghanaian women were kidnapped in the southern port of Takoradi.
In April, an Indian man was reportedly abducted, also in Kumasi, by an armed gang demanding a cash ransom. He was swiftly rescued by police.
The Estonian consul was also briefly abducted in April, but released soon after.
Popular in Africa
-
Zim receives over 2,000 young elephant orders - top official
-
Botswana high court decriminalises homosexuality
-
Lesotho MPs condemn speaker for delaying Thabane vote of no confidence
-
How the crisis in Sudan unfolded
-
Thabane remains prime minister in Lesotho amid political tensions
-
New Algerian PM says new government will be ‘technocratic’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.