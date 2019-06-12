Gauteng SAPS appeal for info after alleged rapist set alight

Residents of Alexandra claim that the man, who was set alight, had been sought by the police for a range of charges, including rape.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are appealing to anyone with information about the family of a man who was set alight in Alexandra to come forward.

The man was attacked in an apparent act of mob justice on Monday night.

It's believed that he had been terrorising women in the area, and had allegedly raped and robbed them.

They said he raped the daughter of a police officer recently. Community members say after he was apprehended, he confessed to the crime.

Police said the man was beaten with rocks and later set alight using tyres and petrol.

Meanwhile, residents said they would hunt down the other three men who committed similar criminal acts.