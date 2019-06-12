Freight association calls for calm as attacks on truck increase
It is believed that heavy-duty vehicles are being targeted by locals claiming that foreign nationals are taking their jobs.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association said more than 2,000 trucks had been damaged in the last 18 months as a result of protests over the alleged employment of foreign drivers.
The N3 route between Johannesburg and Durban has once again come under the spotlight after several vehicles owned by companies that employ foreign truck drivers came under attack earlier in June.
It was believed that heavy-duty vehicles were being targeted by locals claiming that foreign nationals were taking their jobs.
The association said the attacks had left dozens dead and caused over R1 billion in damage to trucks and cargo.
Chief operations officer Gavin Kelly said the allegations needed to be investigated.
“There has to be calm, they can’t go around burning trucks or people. If there are companies that are alleged to be employing foreign individuals and not locals, those companies need to be investigated to see who is working for them, and if foreigners are working for them, then how did they get employed? Did they follow the legislation?” Kelly said.
Popular in Local
-
I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit
-
6 anti-gang unit members shot this morning in CT
-
Madonsela: Lower-ranking officials were blamed for Gupta Waterkloof landing
-
Rob Packham handed 22-year sentence for wife's murder
-
ATM’s Ngqulwana withdraws case claiming Magashule helped form the party
-
Sassa debacle criticism felt like rape - Bathabile Dlamini
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.