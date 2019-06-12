Former cop due in court for trying to extort money from high-ranking officers

The former tactical response team officer was currently serving 15 years in prison for armed robberies he committed.

JOHANNESBURG - A former policeman is expected to appear in the Cullinan Magistrates Court on Monday morning for trying to extort money out of several high-ranking officers.

It’s understood he smuggled a phone into prison and claimed he had incriminating evidence against officers.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said it was clear he worked with someone outside the prison.

“This information that we believe to be confidential is finding itself to the criminal. Who are these people and who is leaking this information? There is no way that they could have that information without being assisted by anyone, but that is being investigated.”