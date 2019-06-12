Eskom found guilty of awarding tender to Chinese company with 0% black ownership
The Commission released its findings saying it investigated after receiving an anonymous complaint alleging that the tender process did not comply with the requirements.
JOHANNESBURG - The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission said on Wednesday Eskom was guilty of awarding a tender for boilers at the Duvha power station in Mpumalanga to a Chinese company that didn’t meet BEE requirements.
The commission released its findings saying it investigated after receiving an anonymous complaint alleging that the tender process did not comply with the requirements.
The complainant told the commission that the tender was awarded to Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited, a Chinese-owned entity with 0% black ownership when the tender required at least B-BBEE Level 4.
“Upon investigation, it was found that Eskom Holdings SOC Limited failed to comply with section 10 (1) (b) of the B-BBEE Act in awarding of the tender to Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited, an entity with 0% black ownership when the tender required at least B-BBEE Level 4,” the commission said in a statement.
The commission said Eskom cooperated with its investigations but its recommendations to the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan were that the contract be cancelled, and investigations be conducted to find out if officials deliberately compromised the process to favour a specific entity.
It also recommended that Eskom conduct an independent audit of all its contracts above R1 billion from 2014 to check compliance with B-BBEE requirements.
“Therefore, in addition to the recommended contract cancellation and the independent audit by Eskom Holdings SOC Limited, we recommended investigations in respect of officials that were involved in this tender process so that decisive action can be taken to prevent this in future. Of concern also is the possibility that this tender process may have been deliberately compromised to favour a specific entity.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Business
-
SA employees want Vuyani Jarana back, some board members to resign
-
Transnet paid Gupta-linked Homix R41m for unknown reason, auditor testifies
-
SA's manufacturing jumps to best in over 2 years as power woes ease
-
WATCH LIVE: Deloitte auditor testifies at state capture inquiry
-
Tongaat Hulett hires PwC to investigate its business practices
-
Mokgalapa vows action over 'irregular expenditure' on GladAfrica contract
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.