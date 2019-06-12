EFF and ANC MPs clash during induction session
Old and new MPs were going through an induction course this week, which was meant to teach them, among other things, how to behave in Parliament.
CAPE TOWN - The hallowed halls of Parliament turned into something of a mosh pit on Wednesday afternoon as members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) clashed during an induction session for new MPs.
But some MPs accused the EFF of denying members the right to a smooth induction. One of those MPs posted a video to social media in which EFF members can be seen in front of the ANC benches pushing and shoving ANC members.
Just TRAINING. pic.twitter.com/PrTXijGpHQ— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 12, 2019
Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Annelie Lotriet was chairing the session in question. She said the fight started after an EFF MP directed certain remarks at an ANC colleague that caused offense.
“One of the EFF members, when it was an opportunity to ask questions, she started attacking the ANC. And then the ANC MPs got a bit upset and then one of the EFF MPs also got upset… it was to-and-fro shouting,” Lotriet said.
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was not immediately available for comment.
The incident comes just a few weeks after the first official sitting of Parliament when the new House was formally constituted, and pretty much every single party pledged to work together in service of the greater good of the nation.
