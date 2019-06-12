DA gives Dlamini 48 hours to report knowledge of corruption at Sassa

The party gave Bathabile Dlamini 48 hours to report her knowledge of corruption in the social grants debacle to police.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Tuesday it was not done with Bathabile Dlamini, even though she was a private citizen after resigning as a member of the National Assembly.

Dlamini joined a long list of former Cabinet ministers who resigned after not making it to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

Others include Derek Hanekom, Jeff Radebe, Siyabonga Cwele and Tokozile Xasa.

In her resignation letter she sent to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday, Dlamini claimed she was aware that certain wives of ANC members were involved in dubious relations with social grant distributor and contractor Cash Paymaster Services.

The party said Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act stated that anyone who suspected or knows a person who has committed corruption must report the matter to police.

DA MP Bridget Masango urged Dlamini to report her claims or face criminal charges.

"When she refers to things that happened at Sassa and then makes allegations that there are people whose wives benefited from this, our point is that she was the minister of the department that had Sassa as one of its institutions, so she was supposed to have done something about it."

The DA said it had already laid perjury charges against Dlamini and wanted her prosecuted for lying under oath during her testimony at the Judge Bernard Ngoepe Inquiry into the social grants crisis.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)