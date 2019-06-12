View all in Latest
D-day for wife killer Rob Packham as sentencing expected

The Constantia businessman is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday after he was found guilty last month of murdering his wife.

Alleged wife killer Rob Packham. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - It’s D-day for convicted wife killer Rob Packham. The Constantia businessman is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday after he was found guilty last month of murdering his wife.

He was also convicted on a charge of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

Packham was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River train station in February 2018.

Judge Elize Steyn was expected to hand down sentencing in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday morning.

Sentencing arguments wrapped up quickly on Monday morning, where advocate Craig Webster, for Packham, asked the court to impose a 12-year sentence.

He argued Packham, a former manager at soft drinks company Twizza, had historically demonstrated himself to be a useful and productive member of society.

Webster said evidence showed no signs of premeditation and argued what happened had the hallmarks of something that occurred on the spur of the moment and was spontaneous.

State prosecutor Susan Galloway argued for a life sentence because Packham took the life of the one person who should have been able to trust to him.

