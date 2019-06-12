Convicted murderer mistakenly released in CT rearrested

-
Yemen rebel attack wounds 26 at Saudi airportWorld
-
Convicted murderer mistakenly released in CT rearrestedLocal
-
'Armed teachers' proposal is dangerous - SadtuLocal
-
Cele on anti-gang unit attack: This is an attack on the stateLocal
-
Former cop due in court for trying to extort money from high-ranking officersLocal
-
Gauteng SAPS appeal for info after alleged rapist set alightLocal
-
Convicted murderer mistakenly released in CT rearrestedLocal
-
'Armed teachers' proposal is dangerous - SadtuLocal
-
Cele on anti-gang unit attack: This is an attack on the stateLocal
-
Former cop due in court for trying to extort money from high-ranking officersLocal
-
Gauteng SAPS appeal for info after alleged rapist set alightLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Zuma back in state capture spotlight with Nxasana testimonyLocal
Popular Topics
-
ATM’s Ngqulwana withdraws case claiming Magashule helped form the partyPolitics
-
As ANC prepares to welcome new MPs, Mildred Oliphant remains an MPPolitics
-
DA gives Dlamini 48 hours to report knowledge of corruption at SassaLocal
-
Bobani to Mboweni: Tell ministers to also use public transportPolitics
-
Ramaphosa receives report of advisory panel on land reform, agricultureLocal
-
'No one should be able to use arms deal inquiry findings to clear themselves'Politics
Popular Topics
-
Rain gifts Proteas first WC point but they are still staring into the abyssWorld
-
NIKKI BUSH: Why education's proposed 'no repeat' policy is the wrong ideaLocal
-
AB de Villiers: The one that got awayOpinion
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: I spent a portion of Eid with racists and did nothing. You?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Transnet paid Gupta-linked Homix R41m for unknown reason, auditor testifiesLocal
-
SA's manufacturing jumps to best in over 2 years as power woes easeBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Deloitte auditor testifies at state capture inquiryLocal
-
Tongaat Hulett hires PwC to investigate its business practicesBusiness
-
Mokgalapa vows action over 'irregular expenditure' on GladAfrica contractLocal
-
Transnet officials told to approve tender or lose jobs, inquiry toldLocal
Popular Topics
-
Jada Pinkett Smith to receive Trailblazer awardLifestyle
-
Dutch firm generates buzz with big fly larvae farmWorld
-
Messi unseats Mayweather as highest-paid athlete - ForbesSport
-
US appeals court to revisit Led Zeppelin 'Stairway' decisionLifestyle
-
Babes Wodumo must produce medical certificate after missing court appearanceLocal
-
Babes a no-show at domestic violence court case involving boyfriend MampintshaLocal
-
Smartphone signal working? Here's how scientists keep us onlineLocal
-
Adorable! 6-year-old SA dancer grabs world's attention in viral videoLifestyle
-
Samoa bans hit Elton John biopic over gay sex scenesLifestyle
-
Messi unseats Mayweather as highest-paid athlete - ForbesSport
-
Proteas top order must step up to keep SA’s World Cup hopes aliveSport
-
ICC won't change bails after World Cup wicket problemsSport
-
Sanlam Cape Marathon bids for IAAF Platinum Label statusSport
-
What you need to know about the Africa Cup of Nations squadsSport
-
Semenya, Van Niekerk named in SA world championship teamSport
Popular Topics
-
ICC won't change bails after World Cup wicket problemsSport
-
Rain gifts Proteas first WC point but they are still staring into the abyssWorld
-
A point each for Proteas and Windies as match is abandoned due to rainSport
-
Rain no reprieve for struggling ProteasSport
-
Fastest gun Rabada ready for shootout against West IndiesSport
-
Rashid relishes England's speed boostSport
Popular Topics
-
Lawyer number 6 drops convicted racist Vicky Momberg
-
Babes a no-show at domestic violence court case involving boyfriend MampintshaLocal
-
Watch the space: How space weather impacts the 4th industrial revolutionLocal
-
Adorable! 6-year-old SA dancer grabs world's attention in viral videoLifestyle
-
'Borders' Episode 1: Guns, Drugs & PeopleLocal
-
Court grants R5, 000 bail for Forest High stabbing suspectLocal
-
Jeff Radebe resigns from Parliament after 25 years as an MPPolitics
-
'I feel like I've been robbed of my life' - Marriage fraud victim slams deptLocal
-
Meet your new Mr South Africa, Heinrich GablerLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
- Wed
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
Convicted murderer mistakenly released in CT rearrested
Phelo Mtala was found guilty on three murder charges as well as three charges relating to illegal firearm possession.
CAPE TOWN - A convicted triple murderer mistakenly released from custody last month has been re-arrested.
Phelo Mtala was found guilty on three murder charges as well as three charges relating to illegal firearm possession.
Mtala was mistakenly released from the Wynberg Magistrates Court on 17 May.
He's expected to make another court appearance on Wednesday.
The National Prosecuting Authority said Mtala was appearing in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on a different matter and was supposed to return to the Pollsmoor Prison facility.
He duped court officials by putting his fingerprints on documents of another accused who was set to be released.
Western Cape police spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana, said they received a tip-off on his whereabouts.
“He is due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court once he has been charged for escaping in lawful custody and will be remanded to Pollsmoor.”
Police said Mtala was arrested on Tuesday night after his vehicle was pulled over in Durbanville.
Three other occupants, two women and a man, will be charged for aiding and harbouring a convicted criminal.
Popular in Local
-
6 anti-gang unit members shot this morning in CT4 hours ago
-
ATM’s Ngqulwana withdraws case claiming Magashule helped form the party5 hours ago
-
WATCH LIVE: Zuma back in state capture spotlight with Nxasana testimonyone hour ago
-
D-day for wife killer Rob Packham as sentencing expected3 hours ago
-
'I’ve been demonised, used as scapegoat': 4 things Dlamini said on resignationone day ago
-
Cele on anti-gang unit attack: This is an attack on the state43 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.