Convicted murderer mistakenly released in CT rearrested

Phelo Mtala was found guilty on three murder charges as well as three charges relating to illegal firearm possession.

Convicted murderer Phelo Mtala. Picture: SAPS
Convicted murderer Phelo Mtala. Picture: SAPS
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A convicted triple murderer mistakenly released from custody last month has been re-arrested.

Phelo Mtala was found guilty on three murder charges as well as three charges relating to illegal firearm possession.

Mtala was mistakenly released from the Wynberg Magistrates Court on 17 May.

He's expected to make another court appearance on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Mtala was appearing in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on a different matter and was supposed to return to the Pollsmoor Prison facility.

He duped court officials by putting his fingerprints on documents of another accused who was set to be released.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana, said they received a tip-off on his whereabouts.

“He is due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court once he has been charged for escaping in lawful custody and will be remanded to Pollsmoor.”

Police said Mtala was arrested on Tuesday night after his vehicle was pulled over in Durbanville.

Three other occupants, two women and a man, will be charged for aiding and harbouring a convicted criminal.

