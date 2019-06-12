View all in Latest
Clooney urges Washington to shut down remnants of al-Bashir’s regime in Sudan

He says this will give muscle to calls for restraint by the military against civilian protestors made by the assistant secretary of State for Africa Tibor Nagy who was in Khartoum on Tuesday.

George Clooney attends the MPTF 95th anniversary celebration with "Hollywood's Night Under The Stars" at MPTF Wasserman Campus on 1 October 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP.

2 hours ago

PRETORIA - Activist film star George Clooney is urging Washington to use the tools it has to shut down the remnants of Omar al-Bashir’s regime in Sudan and those benefiting from violence in that country.

He said this would give muscle to calls for restraint by the military against civilian protesters made by the assistant secretary of State for Africa Tibor Nagy who was in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Clooney founded the watchdog group called The Sentry with former African Affairs director at the National Security Council John Prendergast.

He said they’re looking to ensure there are consequences for Sudan’s military junta and the paramilitary janjaweed they deployed a Darfur a decade ago and Khartoum today.

But he’s urged the US Treasury to issue an international anti-money laundering advisory, as it did against Venezuela and Ukraine, to stop illicit financial flows from Sudan.

