Clooney urges Washington to shut down remnants of al-Bashir’s regime in Sudan

Jiba snubbed me when I took over NPA - NxasanaLocal
Sudan strikes suspended as talks resumeWorld
Specialised team established after 6 officers shot in NyangaLocal
Trudeau slips on plastics questionWorld
4 nabbed after Klapmuts farm attackLocal
Eskom found guilty of awarding tender to Chinese company with 0% black ownershipBusiness
Rain gifts Proteas first WC point but they are still staring into the abyssWorld
-
NIKKI BUSH: Why education's proposed 'no repeat' policy is the wrong ideaLocal
-
AB de Villiers: The one that got awayOpinion
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: I spent a portion of Eid with racists and did nothing. You?Opinion
SA employees want Vuyani Jarana back, some board members to resignBusiness
-
Transnet paid Gupta-linked Homix R41m for unknown reason, auditor testifiesLocal
-
SA's manufacturing jumps to best in over 2 years as power woes easeBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Deloitte auditor testifies at state capture inquiryLocal
-
Tongaat Hulett hires PwC to investigate its business practicesBusiness
-
Mokgalapa vows action over 'irregular expenditure' on GladAfrica contractLocal
All things lace...for men
-
Opera-singing cab driver finally gets to audition at Cape Town OperaLifestyle
-
Jada Pinkett Smith to receive Trailblazer awardLifestyle
-
Dutch firm generates buzz with big fly larvae farmWorld
-
Messi unseats Mayweather as highest-paid athlete - ForbesSport
-
US appeals court to revisit Led Zeppelin 'Stairway' decisionLifestyle
-
Babes Wodumo must produce medical certificate after missing court appearanceLocal
-
Babes a no-show at domestic violence court case involving boyfriend MampintshaLocal
-
Smartphone signal working? Here's how scientists keep us onlineLocal
-
Adorable! 6-year-old SA dancer grabs world's attention in viral videoLifestyle
-
Messi unseats Mayweather as highest-paid athlete - ForbesSport
-
Proteas top order must step up to keep SA’s World Cup hopes aliveSport
-
ICC won't change bails after World Cup wicket problemsSport
-
Sanlam Cape Marathon bids for IAAF Platinum Label statusSport
-
What you need to know about the Africa Cup of Nations squadsSport
-
Semenya, Van Niekerk named in SA world championship teamSport
-
ICC won't change bails after World Cup wicket problemsSport
-
Rain gifts Proteas first WC point but they are still staring into the abyssWorld
-
A point each for Proteas and Windies as match is abandoned due to rainSport
-
Rain no reprieve for struggling ProteasSport
-
Fastest gun Rabada ready for shootout against West IndiesSport
-
Rashid relishes England's speed boostSport
Trudeau slips on plastics questionWorld
-
All things lace...for menLifestyle
-
Aaron Motsoaledi apologises to marriage fraud victimLocal
-
Lawyer number 6 drops convicted racist Vicky Momberg
-
Babes a no-show at domestic violence court case involving boyfriend MampintshaLocal
-
Watch the space: How space weather impacts the 4th industrial revolutionLocal
-
Adorable! 6-year-old SA dancer grabs world's attention in viral videoLifestyle
-
'Borders' Episode 1: Guns, Drugs & PeopleLocal
-
Court grants R5, 000 bail for Forest High stabbing suspectLocal
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
Clooney urges Washington to shut down remnants of al-Bashir’s regime in Sudan
He says this will give muscle to calls for restraint by the military against civilian protestors made by the assistant secretary of State for Africa Tibor Nagy who was in Khartoum on Tuesday.
PRETORIA - Activist film star George Clooney is urging Washington to use the tools it has to shut down the remnants of Omar al-Bashir’s regime in Sudan and those benefiting from violence in that country.
He said this would give muscle to calls for restraint by the military against civilian protesters made by the assistant secretary of State for Africa Tibor Nagy who was in Khartoum on Tuesday.
Clooney founded the watchdog group called The Sentry with former African Affairs director at the National Security Council John Prendergast.
He said they’re looking to ensure there are consequences for Sudan’s military junta and the paramilitary janjaweed they deployed a Darfur a decade ago and Khartoum today.
But he’s urged the US Treasury to issue an international anti-money laundering advisory, as it did against Venezuela and Ukraine, to stop illicit financial flows from Sudan.
