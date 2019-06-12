Cele on anti-gang unit attack: This is an attack on the state
The officers were hospitalised after they came under fire in Samora Machel, in Nyanga.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister general Bheki Cele has strongly condemned shooting of six anti-gang unit members in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.
The officers were hospitalised after they came under fire in Samora Machel, in Nyanga.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning. They were ambushed while conducting an operation to track down those responsible for this week’s gang violence.
The police’s Novela Potelwa said the officers arrested one of the suspects who was allegedly linked to recent murders in the area when they were shot at.
“They were searching for a second suspect when shots came from one of the shacks. As a result, six of them were injured. Two of them were seriously injured.”
In a statement, Cele said they had activated a 72-hour activation plan and wished the wounded officers a speedy recovery.
He condemned the attack on the anti-gang unit.
“Attacking members of the South African Police Service is an attack on the state, safety of our men and women in blue remains high on the agenda of the SAPS and is at the heart of the SAPS’s strategic imperatives to ensure the safety of our members.”
According to the 2017/18 crime figures, national murder rate increased by almost 7%, which translates to 57 murders a day. The latest crime statistics show that detectives in Nyanga, Cape Town, investigate 308 murders a year on average. This was 27 more than the previous financial year.
Kraaifontein, also in Cape Town, recorded the biggest jump with a staggering 31% increase in murders. The stats also show how almost all gang-related murders in South Africa were recorded in the Western Cape.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
6 anti-gang unit members shot this morning in CT
-
ATM’s Ngqulwana withdraws case claiming Magashule helped form the party
-
D-day for wife killer Rob Packham as sentencing expected
-
WATCH LIVE: Zuma back in state capture spotlight with Nxasana testimony
-
'I’ve been demonised, used as scapegoat': 4 things Dlamini said on resignation
-
DA gives Dlamini 48 hours to report knowledge of corruption at Sassa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.