ATM’s Ngqulwana withdraws case claiming Magashule helped form the party

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

ATM’s Ngqulwana withdraws case claiming Magashule helped form the party

On Tuesday, News24 reported that the ANC resolved to launch the investigation that would be led by former President Kgalema Motlanthe.

ANC SG Ace Magashule at an NEC meeting in Irene on 1 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
ANC SG Ace Magashule at an NEC meeting in Irene on 1 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepared to investigate claims that its secretary-general Ace Magashule was involved in the formation of an opposition party, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the person who initially made the claims in court withdrew their case.

On Tuesday, News24 reported that the party resolved to launch the investigation that would be led by former President Kgalema Motlanthe.

The former general-secretary of the South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ, which formed ATM, Buyisile Ngqulwana wrote a damning affidavit last month, claiming that both former president Jacob Zuma and Magashule were involved in the formation of the party.

But Eyewitness News saw a court order which confirmed Ngqulwana withdrew his case.

ATM's president Vuyo Zungula said he didn’t understand why the ANC would continue to investigate Magashule, even though the initial accusation against him had been withdrawn.

“Now, what the ANC is investigating is based on the affidavit that he drew up, which he later abandoned.”

This investigation led those close to Magashule to conclude that the pro-president Cyril Ramaphosa supporters wanted to use the probe to plot the removal of the secretary-general from office.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA