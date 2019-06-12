ATM’s Ngqulwana withdraws case claiming Magashule helped form the party

On Tuesday, News24 reported that the ANC resolved to launch the investigation that would be led by former President Kgalema Motlanthe.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepared to investigate claims that its secretary-general Ace Magashule was involved in the formation of an opposition party, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the person who initially made the claims in court withdrew their case.

On Tuesday, News24 reported that the party resolved to launch the investigation that would be led by former President Kgalema Motlanthe.

The former general-secretary of the South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ, which formed ATM, Buyisile Ngqulwana wrote a damning affidavit last month, claiming that both former president Jacob Zuma and Magashule were involved in the formation of the party.

But Eyewitness News saw a court order which confirmed Ngqulwana withdrew his case.

ATM's president Vuyo Zungula said he didn’t understand why the ANC would continue to investigate Magashule, even though the initial accusation against him had been withdrawn.

“Now, what the ANC is investigating is based on the affidavit that he drew up, which he later abandoned.”

This investigation led those close to Magashule to conclude that the pro-president Cyril Ramaphosa supporters wanted to use the probe to plot the removal of the secretary-general from office.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)