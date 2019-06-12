As ANC prepares to welcome new MPs, Mildred Oliphant remains an MP
While the ANC has not received any further resignations, the party will be in touch with Mildred Oliphant, the last remaining former Cabinet minister who has not yet resigned.
CAPE TOWN - The ANC is expected to swear in more new MPs following several resignations in its caucus.
No less than eight former Cabinet ministers have resigned from the National Assembly after failing to make it to Cabinet.
It is understood the resignations by those who served in the highest level in government are to safeguard ministerial pensions which are substantially higher than those of MPs.
The ANC has already sworn new MPs who have replaced those who resigned.
They include Tshoganetso Tongwane, former finance deputy minister Sfiso Buthelezi, Fikile Masiko and Judy Hermans.
Emily Thlape, a former member of the North West provincial legislature, was one of those sworn in as member of parliament to fill one of the vacancies.
Thlape said she felt honoured to be made one of the newest members of the National Assembly.
“It is always an honour when you are called to serve. You feel humbled and honoured.”
While the ANC has not received any further resignations, the party will be in touch with Mildred Oliphant, the last remaining former Cabinet minister who has not yet resigned.
