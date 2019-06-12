'Armed teachers' proposal is dangerous - Sadtu
The Educators' Union of South Africa initially made the statement, saying government was forcing teachers to protect themselves due to a lack of security at schools.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) has labelled calls for teachers to arm themselves at work as "reckless" and "dangerous".
Another union, the Educators' Union of South Africa, initially made the statement, saying government was forcing teachers to protect themselves, due to a lack of security at schools.
On Tuesday, an educator at the Masuku Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead on school premises.
Sadtu's Mugwena Maluleke said violence would not resolve the problem.
“Then tomorrow someone is going to be saying the learners must be armed or the communities must be armed. So, we’ll be arming ourselves against each other. The only one solution we need to do is to use the power of education to make sure that our learners have and our communities to respect education and life.”
The National Association of School Governing Bodies agreed that the statement was irresponsible, and it was hoping for action to be taken against the Educators' Union of South Africa.
General secretary Matakanye Matakanye said: “If we don’t take action against this type of behavior, he might have some listeners or people who are thinking alike. Immediately, if that statement goes to children, then they will say if teachers are going to arm themselves, then equally, we have the right to arm ourselves.”
