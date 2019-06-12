View all in Latest
ANC finalises terms of probe into claims Magashule helped create ATM

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ANC wanted to get to the bottom of the issue.

FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the IEC Results Operations Centre on 10 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the IEC Results Operations Centre on 10 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has announced that it has finalised the terms of reference of the ad hoc committee tasked with investigating claims that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was involved in the setting up of opposition party, the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party wanted to get to the bottom of the issue.

“The national executive committee (NEC) directed the national working committee to set up an ad hoc committee to ascertain whether or not any NEC or other members of the ANC were involved in the establishment of other political parties at its regular sitting on Monday,” he said.

ATM’s Buyisile Ngqulwana, who made the startling allegations against Magashule, has since withdrawn his claims.

The investigation will be led by former President Kgalema Motlanthe and former National Assembly Speaker Frene Ginwala.

The committee will be able to call witnesses and investigate the claims before making recommendations to the secretary-general’s office on how to discipline those found guilty.

More in Politics

