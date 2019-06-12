4 nabbed after Klapmuts farm attack

Police said these suspects were linked to the house robbery where a woman was attacked by four men while she was with her children.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested four people in connection with a house robbery at a Klapmuts farm last week.

During a tracing operation, officers arrested one man at a broiler farm in the area and another three in Mbekweni on Wednesday morning.

“The one suspect was found in possession of a 9mm firearm and after interviewing this suspect, further investigations led to the arrest of three other suspects,” the police's Frederick van Wyk said. He said a rifle and a revolver that were stolen in the house robbery were found in the suspects' possession.

He said one of the suspects arrested was a former employee of the farm owner.

They were due to appear in the Paarl Magistrates Court on Friday.

Meanwhile, arrests were yet to be made in last Sunday's murder of Stellenbosch farmer Stefan Smit.