With dam levels at 34.9%, WC residents urged to use water sparingly

Parts of the Central Karoo and other farming areas in the province are still reeling from the province's worst drought in 2017.

Cape Town’s collective consumption over the past week was 529 million litres of water per day, up from an average of 505 million litres in the preceding week. Picture: pixabay.com
Cape Town's collective consumption over the past week was 529 million litres of water per day, up from an average of 505 million litres in the preceding week. Picture: pixabay.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape government has called on citizens to use water sparingly.

It says the public needs to continue using water responsibly to ensure dams levels recover during the wetter months.

Parts of the Central Karoo and other farming areas in the province are still reeling from the province's worst drought in 2017.

Dam levels in the province are currently at 34.9%.

The provincial government's James Styan said: “What dam? In Beaufort West the dam levels currently stands at 45%; that dam was empty for the past two years. However, the agriculture sector remains under severe pressure, as there has been a lot of rain falling in the mountainous areas, but not necessarily more widespread.”

