Wife killer Panayiotou heads to ConCourt to appeal conviction

Previous applications for leave to appeal were unsuccessful in the Port Elizabeth High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Christopher Panayiotou sits in the dock at Port Elizabeth High Court during the trial of the murder of his late wife, Jayde Panayiotou. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/EWN
Christopher Panayiotou sits in the dock at Port Elizabeth High Court during the trial of the murder of his late wife, Jayde Panayiotou. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/EWN
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Christopher Panayiotou believes he didn't have a fair trial and has gone to the Constitutional Court to appeal his conviction.

Previous applications for leave to appeal were unsuccessful in the Port Elizabeth High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The Port Elizabeth businessman was serving a life sentence for orchestrating the murder of his wife, Jayde Panayiotou, in 2015.

Panayiotou's lawyers argued the testimony of the State's key witness, Luthando Siyoni, was not admissible because it was forced out of him.

That was one of the points of contention his lawyers raised in papers to the Constitutional Court.

The submission claims police assaulted Siyoni and forced him to implicate Panayiotou in a secret video recording taken during a sting operation.

In it, Panayiotou appeared to discuss how hit men would get rid of his wife.

Defence advocate Terry Price accused police and the prosecution of having lied during court proceedings.

Price also argued they didn't get a fair trial and he accused judge Dayalin Chetty of being biased.

