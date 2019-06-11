Wife killer Panayiotou heads to ConCourt to appeal conviction
Previous applications for leave to appeal were unsuccessful in the Port Elizabeth High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.
CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Christopher Panayiotou believes he didn't have a fair trial and has gone to the Constitutional Court to appeal his conviction.
Previous applications for leave to appeal were unsuccessful in the Port Elizabeth High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The Port Elizabeth businessman was serving a life sentence for orchestrating the murder of his wife, Jayde Panayiotou, in 2015.
Panayiotou's lawyers argued the testimony of the State's key witness, Luthando Siyoni, was not admissible because it was forced out of him.
That was one of the points of contention his lawyers raised in papers to the Constitutional Court.
The submission claims police assaulted Siyoni and forced him to implicate Panayiotou in a secret video recording taken during a sting operation.
In it, Panayiotou appeared to discuss how hit men would get rid of his wife.
Defence advocate Terry Price accused police and the prosecution of having lied during court proceedings.
Price also argued they didn't get a fair trial and he accused judge Dayalin Chetty of being biased.
Popular in Local
-
'Borders' Episode 1: Guns, Drugs & People
-
Transnet officials told to approve tender or lose jobs, inquiry told
-
Family of murdered Forest High pupil chants 'xenophobia' after suspect gets bail
-
Bathabile Dlamini resigns as MP with immediate effect
-
An urgent intervention is needed, says EFF over WC gang violence
-
Meet your new Mr South Africa, Heinrich Gabler
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.