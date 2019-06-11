Western Cape records 331 murders in May
The statistics, provided by Premier Alan Winde, were sourced from the forensic services unit within the Western Cape Department of Health.
CAPE TOWN - There were 331 murders in the Western Cape in May, a year-on-year increase of 27.
The statistics, provided by Premier Alan Winde, were sourced from the forensic services unit within the Western Cape Department of Health.
Of the 331 murders in the province, 171 were related gunshots and 116 were the result of stabbings.
Two hundred and seventy-one were committed in the Cape Town metro.
Winde said the year-on-year increase in murders points to systemic failures by the police to curb crime and violence.
He said the anti-gang unit had had some success but was clearly having little impact on the murder rate.
Winde called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to intervene.
The call came as Cele was visiting the Samora Machel area in Cape Town on Tuesday to meet with communities about policing.
More in Local
-
Motsoaledi apologises to victims of fraudulent marriages
-
Aaron Motsoaledi apologises to marriage fraud victim
-
Ramaphosa receives report of advisory panel on land reform, agriculture
-
Don't bring weapons to school, bring respect - Lesufi tells pupils at memorial
-
Gauteng police appeal to Alex residents for help in mob justice case
-
Calm down, there’s no swine flu outbreak - institute
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.