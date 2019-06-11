Western Cape records 331 murders in May

The statistics, provided by Premier Alan Winde, were sourced from the forensic services unit within the Western Cape Department of Health.

CAPE TOWN - There were 331 murders in the Western Cape in May, a year-on-year increase of 27.

The statistics, provided by Premier Alan Winde, were sourced from the forensic services unit within the Western Cape Department of Health.

Of the 331 murders in the province, 171 were related gunshots and 116 were the result of stabbings.

Two hundred and seventy-one were committed in the Cape Town metro.

Winde said the year-on-year increase in murders points to systemic failures by the police to curb crime and violence.

He said the anti-gang unit had had some success but was clearly having little impact on the murder rate.

Winde called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to intervene.

The call came as Cele was visiting the Samora Machel area in Cape Town on Tuesday to meet with communities about policing.