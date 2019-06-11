WATCH LIVE: Deloitte auditor testifies at state capture inquiry

Deloitte auditor Chetan Chhagan Vaghela’s testimony is focused on state-owned company Transnet.

JOHANNESBURG - Deloitte auditor Chetan Chhagan Vaghela is currently testifying at the state capture inquiry in Parktown.

Vaghela’s testimony is focused on state-owned company Transnet.

WATCH: Deloitte auditor testifies at state capture inquiry