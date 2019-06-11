-
Washington’s Tibor Nagy to visit Khartoum for talks with military leaders
Titor Nagy would urge the military junta to cease attacks on civilians who are on a civil disobedience campaign aimed at removing them.
PRETORIA - Washington's top envoy to Africa will visit Khartoum on Tuesday for talks with military and civilian leaders.
Tibor Nagy would urge the military junta to cease attacks on civilians who are on a civil disobedience campaign aimed at removing them.
The mission of US assistant secretary of state for Africa Nagy is to help create an enabling environment to get Sudan's Transitional Military Council back to the negotiation table with civilians bent on running the country following the fall of President Omar al-Bashir.
Trust broke down after the delaying of 108 protestors last week and a further four this week when the civil disobedience campaign took effect.
Nagy would go on to Addis Ababa where Ethiopia premier Abiy Ahmed was accepted as a mediator in the Sudanese imbroglio.
Timeline
-
Businesses remain shut on day three of Sudan strike4 hours ago
-
Amnesty International: Forces responsible for Khartoum killings must be confined3 days ago
-
Ethiopia PM Abiy in Sudan to meet with chief of military council4 days ago
-
Khartoum residents in 'state of terror' after bloody crackdown4 days ago
Popular in Africa
-
Zim receives over 2,000 young elephant orders - top official5 hours ago
-
Botswana high court decriminalises homosexuality3 hours ago
-
Zimbabwean govt plans to introduce new currency by end of year3 days ago
-
Lesotho MPs condemn speaker for delaying Thabane vote of no confidence3 days ago
-
Businesses remain shut on day three of Sudan strike4 hours ago
-
Botswana to rule on scrapping anti-gay lawsone day ago
