Washington’s Tibor Nagy to visit Khartoum for talks with military leaders

Titor Nagy would urge the military junta to cease attacks on civilians who are on a civil disobedience campaign aimed at removing them.

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy speaks during a press conference at the US Embassy in Addis Ababa, on 30 November 2018. Picture: AFP
Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy speaks during a press conference at the US Embassy in Addis Ababa, on 30 November 2018. Picture: AFP
4 hours ago

PRETORIA - Washington's top envoy to Africa will visit Khartoum on Tuesday for talks with military and civilian leaders.

Tibor Nagy would urge the military junta to cease attacks on civilians who are on a civil disobedience campaign aimed at removing them.

The mission of US assistant secretary of state for Africa Nagy is to help create an enabling environment to get Sudan's Transitional Military Council back to the negotiation table with civilians bent on running the country following the fall of President Omar al-Bashir.

Trust broke down after the delaying of 108 protestors last week and a further four this week when the civil disobedience campaign took effect.

Nagy would go on to Addis Ababa where Ethiopia premier Abiy Ahmed was accepted as a mediator in the Sudanese imbroglio.

