UK triple child killer David McGreavy released from prison after 46 years

David McGreavy was given a life sentence in 1973 for killing siblings Paul Ralph, four, Dawn, two, and nine-month-old Samantha.

Notorious child killer David McGreavy at 21 when he murdered the three children in 1973. Picture: All5!/Youtube
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man jailed 46 years ago for murdering three children at their home before impaling them on the garden railings of a neighbour’s fence has been released from prison.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that David McGreavy, dubbed the “monster of Worcester”, was given a life sentence in 1973 for killing siblings Paul Ralph (4), Dawn (2) and 9-month-old Samantha.

“McGreavy, who was given a minimum sentence of 20 years, first became eligible for release in 1993. But [Elsie] Urry [the children’s mother] said that taking into account all three children, the minimum term should have been 60 years. She said the fact that he would be barred from certain exclusion zones, including where she lives, ‘gives me a bit of peace of mind but it is still not fair he has been released after what he has done’,” the publication said.

McGreavy, who was a family friend and lodger, claimed he killed them because the youngest would not stop crying.

He was 21 at the time of the crime and had been babysitting the children while their mother went to work.

