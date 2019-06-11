Tongaat Hulett hires PwC to investigate its business practices
This comes after the 127-year old sugar company suspended the trading of its shares on the JSE and London Stock Exchange on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Tongaat Hulett has hired PriceWaterhouseCoopers to investigate “certain practices” in its business.
This comes after the 127-year old sugar company suspended the trading of its shares on the JSE and London Stock Exchange on Monday.
Tongaat says its financial reports for 2018 could not be relied on, as it had misstated its revenue from land sales by between R3.5 and R4.5 billion.
Tongaat Hulett may have counted the revenue it made from land sales before it was due to the company. A move that has seen the share price plummet at least 85% from its highs of R89 a share in August last year.
Deloitte, who has audited the company for the last 15 years, is in hot water for the accounting irregularity which includes the undercounting of expenses.
It has since replaced all the senior auditors at Tongaat, prompting the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors, IRBA, to conduct its own investigation into Deloitte’s work.
Deloitte was also in charge of the books at Steinhoff before it collapsed.
No fingers have yet been pointed at former CEO Peter Staude and financial head Murray Munro who both left ahead of its AGM in August last year.
In February, Tongaat Hulett said it expected earnings to drop by 250%.
Blaming its misfortunes on a surge in sugar imports and the sugar tax implemented by the National Treasury.
Tongaat believes it will continue to trade in October once it has released its reviewed financial statements.
More in Business
-
WATCH LIVE: Deloitte auditor testifies at state capture inquiry
-
Mokgalapa vows action over 'irregular expenditure' on GladAfrica contract
-
Transnet officials told to approve tender or lose jobs, inquiry told
-
Sugar producer Tongaat suspends shares due to results delay
-
Satawu calls on govt to intervene in trucking industry ‘chaos’ as deaths mount
-
Magashule still allowed to talk about ANC’s stance on economy - Mabe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.