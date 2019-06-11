Terrorists linked to Hezbollah stockpiling weapons near London - reports

It’s claimed intelligence officers uncovered three tonnes of bomb making chemicals to the north of the capital.

LONDON – British media is reporting terrorists linked to Iran had been stockpiling weapons near London.

It’s claimed intelligence officers uncovered three tonnes of bomb-making chemicals to the north of the capital.

It’s claimed extremists with links to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah stored hundreds of disposable ice packs containing ammonium nitrate.

The chemical is an ingredient commonly used to make homemade bombs.

Three tonnes of it in a raw form were uncovered by an intelligence-led operation and one man was arrested but later released.

Members of Parliament and the public were not informed of the plot, uncovered in 2015, possibly to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive.

No target had been identified and an attack was not thought to be imminent.