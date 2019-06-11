Terrorists linked to Hezbollah stockpiling weapons near London - reports
It’s claimed intelligence officers uncovered three tonnes of bomb making chemicals to the north of the capital.
LONDON – British media is reporting terrorists linked to Iran had been stockpiling weapons near London.
It’s claimed intelligence officers uncovered three tonnes of bomb-making chemicals to the north of the capital.
It’s claimed extremists with links to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah stored hundreds of disposable ice packs containing ammonium nitrate.
The chemical is an ingredient commonly used to make homemade bombs.
Three tonnes of it in a raw form were uncovered by an intelligence-led operation and one man was arrested but later released.
Members of Parliament and the public were not informed of the plot, uncovered in 2015, possibly to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive.
No target had been identified and an attack was not thought to be imminent.
Popular in World
-
Lesbians attacked on London bus for refusing to kiss for men
-
Hong Kong businesses pledge closures as extradition anger builds
-
Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview
-
Meet Ryzhik, the cat who got 4 artificial paws and still has 8 lives
-
Rain gifts Proteas first WC point but they are still staring into the abyss
-
Six escape death sentence for rape, murder of eight-year-old Indian girl
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.