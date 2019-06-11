View all in Latest
Terrorists linked to Hezbollah stockpiling weapons near London - reports

It’s claimed intelligence officers uncovered three tonnes of bomb making chemicals to the north of the capital.

FILE: Britain's Union flag flies at half-mast above the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in central London, on 28 June 2015, in memory of those killed after the mass shooting in Tunisia on Friday that left 38 people dead including at least 15 Britons. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

LONDON – British media is reporting terrorists linked to Iran had been stockpiling weapons near London.

It’s claimed intelligence officers uncovered three tonnes of bomb-making chemicals to the north of the capital.

It’s claimed extremists with links to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah stored hundreds of disposable ice packs containing ammonium nitrate.

The chemical is an ingredient commonly used to make homemade bombs.

Three tonnes of it in a raw form were uncovered by an intelligence-led operation and one man was arrested but later released.

Members of Parliament and the public were not informed of the plot, uncovered in 2015, possibly to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive.

No target had been identified and an attack was not thought to be imminent.

