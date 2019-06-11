Teacher shot dead at KZN school
An unknown male entered the school premises in Folweni and fired multiple shots at the 48-year-old male teacher who was walking down a passage at the time.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a shooting at a KwaZulu-Natal school that left a teacher dead on Tuesday morning.
An unknown man entered the school premises in Folweni and fired multiple shots at the 48-year-old male teacher who was walking down a passage at the time.
Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said: “He was shot in the head and abdomen. Paramedics arrived on the scene and tried to assist the man, unfortunately, his injuries were too severe and he was declared dead on the scene. The school has been quarantined by the police who are on scene. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and will be investigated.”
KwaZulu-Natal: An adult male teacher has been shot dead at a school in Folweni on the KZN South Coast. @FatalMoves @News24 @IOL @eNCA @TheMercurySA @SCoastHerald @EyethuNewsKZN @TheCitizen_News @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive @ewnupdates @ECR_Newswatch @TabloidNewsKZN @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/Pyg5BMHH7r— Netcare 911 (@Netcare911_sa) June 11, 2019
