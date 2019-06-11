View all in Latest
Teacher shot dead at KZN school

An unknown male entered the school premises in Folweni and fired multiple shots at the 48-year-old male teacher who was walking down a passage at the time.

The scene of a Folweni school where a teacher was shot dead on 11 June 2019. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter.
The scene of a Folweni school where a teacher was shot dead on 11 June 2019. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a shooting at a KwaZulu-Natal school that left a teacher dead on Tuesday morning.

An unknown man entered the school premises in Folweni and fired multiple shots at the 48-year-old male teacher who was walking down a passage at the time.

Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said: “He was shot in the head and abdomen. Paramedics arrived on the scene and tried to assist the man, unfortunately, his injuries were too severe and he was declared dead on the scene. The school has been quarantined by the police who are on scene. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and will be investigated.”

