Task team set up to have charges against Fita Khupe reinstated

JOHANNESBURG – A task team has been set up to help the community of Vlakfontein lodge a claim to have charges against Fita Khupe reinstated.

Seven murder charges against Khupe were withdrawn on Friday after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said they had no reasonable prospects of prosecutions due to lack of evidence among other reasons.

Khupe was initially charged with the murder of the seven Khoza family members who were found dead in their house in October last year.

The withdrawal of the charges led to the public protests in Lenasia and Vlakfontein.

Gauteng community safety spokesperson Pinkie Numa said MEC Faith Maizibuko held a meeting with residents last night.

“The MEC has given them a week to gather the information that they already had at their disposal.

“When the MEC left to meet with the SAPS, she left the members of the team with the community, brushing up on the issues. They’re expected to hit the ground running.”