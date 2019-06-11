Special delivery: CT cop helps mom deliver baby

Officer Faldelah Scholtz was patrolling parts of the Cape Town CBD on Sunday night when she was alerted to the woman in labour in Strand Street.

CAPE TOWN - A quick-thinking city law enforcement officer has helped a Delft mother give birth to a healthy baby girl.

The 37-year-old patient had been visiting friends at the time.

Scholtz helped the woman into a patrol vehicle but the baby, eager to enter the world, couldn't wait for its mother to get to Somerset hospital.

The city's JP Smith said: “This is not the first time an official has had a hand in helping a mother give birth. I commend her swift action and getting her quickly to hospital. As a result, both mom and baby are healthy.”