Slow progress on getting MyCiTi buses back on express route

The service was suspended since the contract expired in May and the city was struggling to get parties to sign a new one.

CAPE TOWN - Daily negotiations to get MyCiTi buses back on the N2 Express route have yet to show any progress.

Only limited Golden Arrow buses were available in the areas affected.

For weeks, thousands of commuters from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain were dealing with a depleted public transport system due to the suspension of the MyCiTi N2 Express service.

The City of Cape Town refunded monthly packages and said this would continue at the Civic Centre station until 21 June.

The city said it was doing its best to resolve the dispute and is conducting daily meetings with stakeholders to find a solution that will get the MyCiTi buses back on the road.

Once the city had any indication as to when the service would be back on, it will inform the public.