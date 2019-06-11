Sanlam Cape Marathon bids for IAAF Platinum Label status

The marathon, which takes place on 15 September, was currently the only IAAF Gold Label status marathon in Africa.

CAPE TOWN - This year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon will be under close scrutiny by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) as the annual event aims to better its already strong participant and spectator appeal in its pursuit of the federation's new Platinum Label status.

The marathon, which takes place on 15 September, is currently the only IAAF Gold Label status marathon in Africa.

"When you run in an IAAF road race label event, you get to experience an event run on truly world-class best practice principles," said race ambassador Elana van Zyl-Meyer.

"Not only does an IAAF road race label offer an excellent runner, spectator and media experience, it also yields great benefits for the development of the sport and helps fight the scourge of doping in sport."

The new IAAF Platinum Label status would be granted from January 2020 to races meeting a full set of new requirements and regulations.

These range from the inclusion of a quota of international elite athletes, validation of the course and photo-finish devices.

The organisers of the Sanlam Marathon will need to increase this year's marathon entries and further extend its international reach to 12.5% from 82 countries.

"Our aim has always been to become a member of the newly formed IAAF Platinum Label status marathons and there's little reason to believe that an African city marathon can't be added to this family of world-class city marathons," concluded Van Zyl-Meyer.