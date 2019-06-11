SA employees want Vuyani Jarana back, some board members to resign

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
Go

SA employees want Vuyani Jarana back, some board members to resign

Disgruntled employees have been picketing outside country’s major airports, protesting over the recent resignation of group chief executive Vuyani Jarana.

Former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
Former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has handed over a memorandum of demands to the management of South African Airways (SAA).

Disgruntled employees have been picketing outside the country’s major airports, protesting over the recent resignation of group chief executive Vuyani Jarana.

They were also demonstrating over alleged corruption by senior officials.

Members of the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) also joined the protest.

SACCA president Christopher Shabangu said: “We want our CEO back and we want some board members to resign. They are the ones who’ve been preventing Jarana from doing his job.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA