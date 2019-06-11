SA employees want Vuyani Jarana back, some board members to resign

Disgruntled employees have been picketing outside country’s major airports, protesting over the recent resignation of group chief executive Vuyani Jarana.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has handed over a memorandum of demands to the management of South African Airways (SAA).

They were also demonstrating over alleged corruption by senior officials.

Members of the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) also joined the protest.

SACCA president Christopher Shabangu said: “We want our CEO back and we want some board members to resign. They are the ones who’ve been preventing Jarana from doing his job.”