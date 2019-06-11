Roadside blast kills six civilians in southern Afghanistan

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
Go

Roadside blast kills six civilians in southern Afghanistan

It is the latest violence to hit the war-weary country where ordinary Afghans continue to bear the brunt of decades of conflict.

FILE: Afghan residents inspect the site of a suicide bombing outside a voter registration centre in Kabul on 22 April 2018. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Afghan residents inspect the site of a suicide bombing outside a voter registration centre in Kabul on 22 April 2018. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

KABUL – At least six people were killed Tuesday after a roadside bomb ripped through their vehicle in southern Afghanistan.

It is the latest violence to hit the war-weary country where ordinary Afghans continue to bear the brunt of decades of conflict.

The vehicle was travelling from Kandahar's Dand district to the provincial capital when the bomb detonated near the car, killing everyone inside, according to provincial police spokesman Qasim Afghan.

"Four children - two girls and two boys - are among those killed in the blast. They are all members of one family," he told AFP.

Haji Abdullah, governor of Dand district, said the bomb was placed by the Taliban on a road frequently used by foreign and Afghan forces.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Taliban were not immediately available to comment on the incident.

Insurgents, however, often use roadside bombs and landmines to target Afghan security forces - but the lethal weapons also inflict heavy casualties on civilians.

Years of conflict have left Afghanistan strewn with landmines, unexploded mortars, rockets and homemade bombs - and many are picked up by curious children.

Last month, a landmine explosion killed seven children and wounded two others after one of the victims stepped on the ordnance in southern Afghanistan’s Ghazni.

According to the United Nations, almost 4,000 civilians - including more than 900 children - were killed in Afghanistan last year, with another 7,000 wounded, making it the deadliest year to date for civilians in Afghanistan's conflict.

The incident in Kandahar comes just a week after at least six people were killed and dozens more wounded in Kabul.

A wave of bombings hit several civilian targets - including a university school bus - across the Afghan capital during the Eid holiday.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA