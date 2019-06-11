Roadside blast kills six civilians in southern Afghanistan
It is the latest violence to hit the war-weary country where ordinary Afghans continue to bear the brunt of decades of conflict.
KABUL – At least six people were killed Tuesday after a roadside bomb ripped through their vehicle in southern Afghanistan.
It is the latest violence to hit the war-weary country where ordinary Afghans continue to bear the brunt of decades of conflict.
The vehicle was travelling from Kandahar's Dand district to the provincial capital when the bomb detonated near the car, killing everyone inside, according to provincial police spokesman Qasim Afghan.
"Four children - two girls and two boys - are among those killed in the blast. They are all members of one family," he told AFP.
Haji Abdullah, governor of Dand district, said the bomb was placed by the Taliban on a road frequently used by foreign and Afghan forces.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Taliban were not immediately available to comment on the incident.
Insurgents, however, often use roadside bombs and landmines to target Afghan security forces - but the lethal weapons also inflict heavy casualties on civilians.
Years of conflict have left Afghanistan strewn with landmines, unexploded mortars, rockets and homemade bombs - and many are picked up by curious children.
Last month, a landmine explosion killed seven children and wounded two others after one of the victims stepped on the ordnance in southern Afghanistan’s Ghazni.
According to the United Nations, almost 4,000 civilians - including more than 900 children - were killed in Afghanistan last year, with another 7,000 wounded, making it the deadliest year to date for civilians in Afghanistan's conflict.
The incident in Kandahar comes just a week after at least six people were killed and dozens more wounded in Kabul.
A wave of bombings hit several civilian targets - including a university school bus - across the Afghan capital during the Eid holiday.
Popular in World
-
Lesbians attacked on London bus for refusing to kiss for men
-
Hong Kong businesses pledge closures as extradition anger builds
-
North Korean leader's slain half-brother a CIA informant - Wall Street Journal
-
Terrorists linked to Hezbollah stockpiling weapons near London - reports
-
Meet Ryzhik, the cat who got 4 artificial paws and still has 8 lives
-
Six escape death sentence for rape, murder of eight-year-old Indian girl
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.