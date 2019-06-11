Ramaphosa’s legal team agrees Seriti didn't properly probe arms deal claims
The court on Tuesday heard an application by Corruption Watch to set aside the findings of the inquiry which found there was no evidence of graft in the multibillion-rand deal.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal counsel has told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that the arms deal commission that was chaired by Judge Willie Seriti failed to investigate corruption allegations.
The court on Tuesday heard an application by Corruption Watch to set aside the findings of the inquiry that found there was no evidence of graft in the multibillion-rand deal.
Ramaphosa hasn't opposed the court bid and the president's advocate Nazeer Cassim agreed the commission failed to properly investigate corruption allegations.
“There’s no serious invitation to the evidence leaders that ‘look, you must test this evidence. Your job isn’t just come and lead evidence, your job is to come and in fact help this commission to unearth the issues which are burning out there in the public’,” Cassim said.
He said the inquiry’s findings should have been clearer.
“If this commission was serious about its functions, it would have, in fact, made strong findings in so far as corrupt practices are concerned, but more importantly, how do you then avoid that in future?”
Advocate Cassim said while the findings of the report had no practical effect, that didn’t stop the National Prosecuting Authority from pursuing corruption charges against those seen to have been exonerated in the recommendations.
The Seriti commission was appointed by then President Jacob Zuma in 2011 after allegations that politicians benefited from the corruption in the deal.
Corruption Watch argued that the Seriti commission failed to perform its functions by making no attempts to test the evidence of witnesses, gather relevant material or admit evidence that was highly material to the inquiry.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Local
-
SA employees want Vuyani Jarana back, some board members to resign
-
2 Westdene preschoolers killed by rat poison
-
Bobani to Mboweni: Tell ministers to also use public transport
-
Motsoaledi apologises to victims of fraudulent marriages
-
Aaron Motsoaledi apologises to marriage fraud victim
-
Ramaphosa receives report of advisory panel on land reform, agriculture
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.