Ramaphosa receives report of advisory panel on land reform, agriculture
The panel was appointed in September 2018 to support the work of the inter-ministerial committee on land reform which was chaired by Vuyo Mahlathi.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said on Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, had received the report of the advisory panel on land reform and agriculture.
The panel was appointed in September 2018 to support the work of the inter-ministerial committee on land reform chaired by Vuyo Mahlathi.
Its aim was to advise the committee on a broad range of policy matters.
The panel was mandated to review, research, and suggest models for the government to implement a fair and equitable land reform process.
“The panel was further expected to provide perspectives on land policy in the context of persisting land inequality, unsatisfactory land and agrarian reform and uneven urban land development,” a statement from the Presidency said.
It said the report of the advisory panel would be tabled before Cabinet then released publicly.
“President Ramaphosa has thanked the deputy president, the inter-ministerial committee and all advisory panel members for their hard work over an eight-month process which included hours of consultation with various sectors of society and also very deliberate and sometimes dissenting and difficult engagement among the panel members,” the statement added.
Ramaphosa said: “This report is an important step forward in our quest to right the original sin by developing solutions which are not only uniquely South African but most importantly, build a society in which all may share in the wealth of our land.”
