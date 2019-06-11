ANC confirms Bathabile Dlamini's resignation as MP

Dlamini is the latest to join a growing list of former cabinet ministers who have been forced to resign as MPs to protect their ministerial pensions.

CAPE TOWN – The office of the African National Congress' (ANC) chief whip has confirmed the resignation of former Minister for Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini as a member of Parliament.

Dlamini’s departure follows that of Jeff Radebe, Nomaindia Mfeketo, Susan Shabangu, Thokozile Xasa, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Siyabonga Cwele.

The ANC has already seen the resignations of seven of its MPs who failed to make it to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s executive.

As the former ministers resign from Parliament to retain their higher pensions, some of their replacements have already been sworn in.

One of these newcomers is Emily Thlape, who was sworn in as a member of Parliament on Monday.

Thlape said while she did expect to be deployed, it still came as a surprise.

Only two former Cabinet ministers, namely Derek Hanekom and Mildred Oliphant, are still ANC MPs and have not yet tendered their resignations.

But it will be a matter of time to see whether they will stick it out as backbenchers or follow their former Cabinet colleagues and resign.