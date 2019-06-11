View all in Latest
North West teen arrested after allegedly stabbing another to death

It was alleged the victim was from school when the suspect from another school fatally stabbed him with a knife.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
Ayanda Frances Felem 25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Police in North West have arrested a teenager for the alleged stabbing of a 15-year-old who was on his way home from school in Potchefstroom.

It was alleged the victim was from a school in the afternoon when the suspect, from another school, fatally stabbed him with a knife.

Police spokesperson Adele Myburgh said the suspect was handed over to the police on Tuesday morning by his parents.

“According to information available at this stage, the victim was being taken to a local clinic by a passer-by but he succumbed to his injuries,” Myburgh.

She said police were investigating the motive behind the killing.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old grade nine pupil who was stabbed on school grounds in Mossel Bay was in stable condition in hospital.

He was wounded during a suspected gang fight at Indwe Secondary School on Monday.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said an urgent meeting had been called with the school governing body to discuss ways to make the school a safer place.

“As learners were about to write their exam, a fight reportedly broke out in the schoolyard. The school reported that a group of boys were fighting and had brought weapons to the school premises. The police were immediately contacted to intervene as there were a number of learners involved,” she said.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday for 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela who was fatally stabbed last week outside Forest High School by a fellow pupil.

