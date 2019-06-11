No date yet for special task team to probe Parliament over state capture

JOHANNESBURG – It's unclear exactly when a special task team will be established to investigate whether Parliament properly exercised its oversight role in relation with allegations of state capture.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo revealed on Monday that he plans to establish this team because people not accounting to Parliament was a serious concern.

Zondo made the comment during the evidence of senior Treasury official Elijah Mazibuko, who testified that people were afraid to speak in Parliament on state capture allegations.

Public Policy specialist Kagiso Pooe said: “If the executive doesn’t buy into all that it really means very little. So, the issue when you look at oversight, I think why judge Zondo is going to have a problem is that it actually speaks to the ethics more than executive more than anything else. And how are you going to police that when you’ve done such a poor job over the last decade.”

“One of the things that I’m going to do is establish a special task team to look at issues of how Parliament exercised oversight over the years in regard to issues of state capture and corruption.”

He said the purpose of the special task team would be to establish whether Parliament fulfilled its obligations.

“It may well be that had Parliament had played its oversight role, some of the challenges may have been dealt with early.”