Mokgalapa vows action over 'irregular expenditure' on GladAfrica contract
GladAfrica was at the centre of allegations of tender irregularities since last year and reportedly scored a R12 billion deal to provide the city with project management services.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said an audit and performance committee would recommend what, if any, action should be taken for alleged irregular expenditure from the GladAfrica contract.
On Tuesday, Mokgalapa delivered his State of the City Address to mark his 100 days in office.
Mokgalapa took over in February after Solly Msimanga left to contest elections for Gauteng premier. But Msimanga already faced four vote of no confidence from councillors accusing him of not taking action on GladAfrica.
Mokgalapa listed, among his 100 days, that two weeks into his tenure he terminated the contract.
He said: “The letter was signed on 20 March, so the contract with GladAfrica has been officially been terminated and cancelled.”
He also said processes were under way to investigate and hold those responsible to account: “I should be receiving the report before the end of June and we will take further steps on its recommendations.”
Mokgalapa added that appropriate action will be taken based on the recommendations on the structures set up.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
