Memorial service to be held for murdered Forest High pupil
This comes a day after the Johannesburg Magistrates Court granted the accused bail of R5,000.
JOHANNESBURG – A memorial service of a grade eight pupil who was stabbed to death at the Forest High School in Turrfontein last week will be held on Tuesday.
This comes a day after the Johannesburg Magistrates Court granted the accused bail of R5,000.
Nineteen-year-old Mohamed Mwela is accused of stabbing three boys outside Forest High last week in an alleged school gang fight.
Mwela said he was acting in self-defence.
There was commotion inside the court corridors on Monday, with friends and relatives saying it was not in the interests of justice for Mwela to be granted bail, especially given the seriousness of the case.
They are expected to gather at the school on Tuesday to bid farewell to 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela.
Meanwhile, the accused is expected to proceed with his exams at an undisclosed location for his safety.
Popular in Local
-
'I’ve been demonised, used as scapegoat': 4 things Dlamini said on resignation
-
ANC confirms Bathabile Dlamini's resignation as MP
-
Bathabile Dlamini resigns as MP with immediate effect
-
Cape teacher killed, husband hospitalised after burglary
-
Adorable! 6-year-old SA dancer grabs world's attention in viral video
-
Family of murdered Forest High pupil chants 'xenophobia' after suspect gets bail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.