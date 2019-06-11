Memorial service to be held for murdered Forest High pupil

This comes a day after the Johannesburg Magistrates Court granted the accused bail of R5,000.

JOHANNESBURG – A memorial service of a grade eight pupil who was stabbed to death at the Forest High School in Turrfontein last week will be held on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the Johannesburg Magistrates Court granted the accused bail of R5,000.

Nineteen-year-old Mohamed Mwela is accused of stabbing three boys outside Forest High last week in an alleged school gang fight.

Mwela said he was acting in self-defence.

There was commotion inside the court corridors on Monday, with friends and relatives saying it was not in the interests of justice for Mwela to be granted bail, especially given the seriousness of the case.

They are expected to gather at the school on Tuesday to bid farewell to 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela.

Meanwhile, the accused is expected to proceed with his exams at an undisclosed location for his safety.