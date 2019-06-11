Makhanda repairing damaged water infrastructure after 'sabotage'
Thousands of residents have been without water since last week, as the Eastern Cape tried to deal with the crippling drought, made worse by the latest damage to its infrastructure.
CAPE TOWN - The Makhanda Municipality says it has set up water points in Makana for residents, as it works on repairing damaged water infrastructure, allegedly caused by sabotage.
Thousands of residents have been without water since last week, as the Eastern Cape tried to deal with the crippling drought, made worse by the latest damage to its infrastructure.
The municipality was battling with the drought for many months and now they are dealing with the infrastructure matter too.
It was hoping to repair the damage by the end of the week.
Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa said police were investigating what led to the pumps failing at the James Kleynhans Water Works where it appeared a foreign object was inserted.
He added that there was also an unauthorised opening of valves at the Botha's Hill Reservoir, which resulted in the loss of water.
“We are suspecting sabotage because those incidents are related and are causing us not to have water. We have reported both matters to the police.”
Resident Marcelle Booysen, who had no water for days, said people were at their wits end because many were not receiving water from the points that the municipality has stated.
“When you turn the tap on, there is basically a small drop coming out. This is not on, it’s not nice not having water.”
