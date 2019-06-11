I was disoriented on the night of racist 'rant' - Vicki Momberg
She said during her trauma, she was not sure whether she called the police or if they came on their own.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has told the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg she was completely disoriented on the night she experienced the smash and grab in Johannesburg that preceded her verbal attack on a police officer.
Momberg was representing herself after losing her sixth legal representative, Wesley Rogers, in her racist rant case.
She was in court on Tuesday to appeal her conviction and her two-year sentence after being found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for using the k-word 48 times as she racially abused a police officer in 2016.
Momberg said on the night she was attacked by criminals she lost control of the situation.
She said she was not sure whether she had called the police or if they had come on their own.
Momberg has accused the prosecutor in her case of being derogatory and the magistrate who presided over her case of speaking on behalf of the complainants.
She was arguing that both the sentencing and the conviction were unfair.
Breaking down in tears Momberg told the court she was not saying her behaviour was acceptable only that she had been through a traumatic experience.
