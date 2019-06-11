'I’ve been demonised, used as scapegoat': 4 things Dlamini said on resignation

In a written letter to ANC secretary- general Ace Magashule, Dlamini said serving the party, as well as the ANC Women's League, was something many South Africans wished for.

JOHANNESBURG - Bathabile Dlamini is the latest member of Parliament to tender her resignation.

In a written letter to African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday, she said serving the party, as well as the ANC Women's League, was something many South Africans wished for.

In her eight-page resignation letter, the former minister of women in the Presidency took time to share her views that alluded to divisions within the party and also state her side of the story on the near collapse of the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa).

ANC NOT READY TO BE LED BY WOMEN:

Dlamini said it was time for the ANC to question its willingness to fight patriarchy as the leader of society.

She reflected on the lessons learnt from the party’s 54th congress, including her belief that the ANC was not ready to be led by women and did not understand the contribution made by the ANC Women’s League.

“I also learnt that many behaviours are creeping into the African National Congress and we have not been addressing them,” her statement read.

HER SIDE OF THE STORY ON THE NEAR COLLAPSE OF SASSA:

The former minister of social development said she was made a “scapegoat and an easy target” over the Cash Paymaster Service.

During her time as minister of Social Development, the SASSA raked up irregular expenditure of R1.7 billion.

“Those who made a profit through CPS through their wives are known but because they are well respected by the organisation. Nothing has been said to them.

“I have gone through the Constitutional Court judgement on CPS and not once was I proven to be corrupt and this does not excite me.”

The ConCourt ruled that Dlamini was reckless and negligent after she failed to ensure that Sassa was equipped to administer social grants, after a contract with PS was due to expire.

She said the court made the court order on the basis that they viewed the work streams as a parallel process to the work stream and nothing was proven to the court as parallel. “The truth of the matter is that we needed specialists, given the critical nature of Sassa.”

She said the prolonging of the CPS court case was to insinuate that she was corrupt and accused Treasury of creating “problems and confusions”.

“What was also confusing in this whole saga is that in the IMC, some of my former colleagues suggested that Post Office should pay grants when they knew Post Office did not have the capacity to pay grants.”

She said this pressure from her colleagues was treason: “They knew that the Post Office was not going to succeed and people will automatically go to banks.”

NO GRUDGES AGAINST RAMAPHOSA:

Dlamini warned all ANC members about what she calls an "expediency" that has been done with the aim of discrediting some of its members and said she did not hold any grudges for being reshuffled and not appointed into President Cyril Ramaphosa’ s Cabinet.

Dlamini served as the minister of Woman in the Presidency in the sixth administration when Ramaphosa took over from former President Jacob Zuma.

“What disturbed me gravely is the legend that has been used is that there is a lot of noise around me. I strongly believe that this was engineered somewhere because I was very naïve about taking grant payments to a local level.

“I was naïve when I thought that even groceries had to be bought from a local level so as to ensure that grant money circulated for some time in communities. This was going to be a value chain that would start from the smallholder farmers.”

SOME OF US HAVE SUPPORT FROM MEDIA:

Dlamini concluded her resignation letter by claiming that there were some ANC members who received support from the media and were using the media to demonise people like her, while painting themselves as committed, clean and innocent.

Dlamini was one of the ANC officials who had a reputation of being an effective minister, especially after the problems that emerged from Sassa.