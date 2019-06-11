Human Settlements MEC Maile confident he will win case against EFF’s Mashego

-
Human Settlements MEC Maile confident he will win case against EFF’s MashegoLocal
-
Wife killer Panayiotou heads to ConCourt to appeal convictionLocal
-
Family of murdered Forest High pupil chants 'xenophobia' after suspect gets bailLocal
-
With dam levels at 34.9%, WC residents urged to use water sparinglyLocal
-
An urgent intervention is needed, says EFF over WC gang violenceLocal
-
Nuclear stalemate one year after Trump-Kim summit - analystsWorld
-
Human Settlements MEC Maile confident he will win case against EFF’s MashegoLocal
-
Wife killer Panayiotou heads to ConCourt to appeal convictionLocal
-
Family of murdered Forest High pupil chants 'xenophobia' after suspect gets bailLocal
-
With dam levels at 34.9%, WC residents urged to use water sparinglyLocal
-
An urgent intervention is needed, says EFF over WC gang violenceLocal
-
'Borders' Episode 1: Guns, Drugs & PeopleLocal
Popular Topics
-
Jeff Radebe resigns from Parliament after 25 years as an MPPolitics
-
MEC Maile opens criminal case against EFF’s MashegoPolitics
-
Magashule still allowed to talk about ANC’s stance on economy - MabeBusiness
-
Hundreds of millions of rands flowed through Gupta-linked Homix, inquiry toldPolitics
-
Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignationsPolitics
-
Former ministers Radebe and Cwele resign from ParliamentPolitics
Popular Topics
-
NIKKI BUSH: Why education's proposed 'no repeat' policy is the wrong ideaLocal
-
AB de Villiers: The one that got awayOpinion
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: I spent a portion of Eid with racists and did nothing. You?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA’s ‘new dawn’ should be built on evidence-based policyOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Sugar producer Tongaat suspends shares due to results delayBusiness
-
Satawu calls on govt to intervene in trucking industry ‘chaos’ as deaths mountLocal
-
Magashule still allowed to talk about ANC’s stance on economy - MabeBusiness
-
Hundreds of millions of rands flowed through Gupta-linked Homix, inquiry toldPolitics
-
Travelstart to buy Club Travel GroupBusiness
-
American banker and Putin ally dealt in access and assets, emails revealWorld
Popular Topics
Cuba Gooding Jr accused of groping woman
-
Meet your new Mr South Africa, Heinrich GablerLifestyle
-
Jessie J won't rush into family with Channing TatumLifestyle
-
2-year-old and dad give 'Empire' finale analysis, and the word loves itLifestyle
-
Mission impossible? Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom CruiseLifestyle
-
Meet Ryzhik, the cat who got 4 artificial paws and still has 8 livesLifestyle
-
George Clooney 'can't imagine being more in love' with his wifeLifestyle
-
This domestic worker's inspiring Comrades story is why we're running behind herLocal
-
Taraji P. Henson wants people to talk about mental healthLifestyle
-
Chechen women go places with female-only taxi serviceWorld
-
Aguero's return lifts Messi's hopes of Copa glory with ArgentinaSport
-
A point each for Proteas and Windies as match is abandoned due to rainSport
-
Fleck backs young squad despite injury concernsSport
-
Rain no reprieve for struggling ProteasSport
-
Banyana Banyana captain Van Wyk backs VAR, but says grey areas remainSport
-
West Indies win toss and field against South Africa at World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
A point each for Proteas and Windies as match is abandoned due to rainSport
-
Rain no reprieve for struggling ProteasSport
-
Fastest gun Rabada ready for shootout against West IndiesSport
-
Rashid relishes England's speed boostSport
-
England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs in Cricket World CupSport
-
'If AB wanted to be here, he would be here' - GibsonSport
Popular Topics
-
Court grants R5, 000 bail for Forest High stabbing suspectLocal
-
Jeff Radebe resigns from Parliament after 25 years as an MPPolitics
-
'I feel like I've been robbed of my life' - Marriage fraud victim slams deptLocal
-
Meet your new Mr South Africa, Heinrich GablerLifestyle
-
2-year-old and dad give 'Empire' finale analysis, and the word loves itLifestyle
-
Meet Ryzhik, the cat who got 4 artificial paws and still has 8 livesLifestyle
-
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks outLocal
-
'I am Zola Budd’ - Domestic worker takes on the people’s marathonLocal
-
Barack and Michelle Obama sign Spotify dealWorld
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 9°C
Human Settlements MEC Maile confident he will win case against EFF’s Mashego
Maile laid a charge of crimen injuria at the Alexandra police station on Monday after Mashego labelled him a thug and a liar.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said he was confident he would win his case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego.
Maile laid a charge of crimen injuria at the Alexandra police station on Monday, after Mashego labelled him a thug and a liar. Mashego also claimed that Maile and former premier Paul Mashatile looted money destined for the Alex renewal project.
The comments were made after the demolition of homes built illegally in Alexandra. Mashego now needs to explain the comments she made regarding Maile during the Red Ants’ operation to tear down the structures in Alexandra.
Maile said he was not a liar or a thug. He said the accusations cast aspersions on his career, integrity and standing in society.
Popular in Local
-
'Borders' Episode 1: Guns, Drugs & People2 hours ago
-
Transnet officials told to approve tender or lose jobs, inquiry told12 hours ago
-
Family of murdered Forest High pupil chants 'xenophobia' after suspect gets bail51 minutes ago
-
Bathabile Dlamini resigns as MP with immediate effect11 minutes ago
-
An urgent intervention is needed, says EFF over WC gang violenceone hour ago
-
Meet your new Mr South Africa, Heinrich Gabler17 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.