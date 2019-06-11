View all in Latest
Human Settlements MEC Maile confident he will win case against EFF’s Mashego

Maile laid a charge of crimen injuria at the Alexandra police station on Monday after Mashego labelled him a thug and a liar.

ANC Gauteng head of elections Lebogang Maile at the party's pavilion launch at the Rand Easter Show on 19 April 2019. Picture: @LebogangMaile1/Twitter
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said he was confident he would win his case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego.

Maile laid a charge of crimen injuria at the Alexandra police station on Monday, after Mashego labelled him a thug and a liar. Mashego also claimed that Maile and former premier Paul Mashatile looted money destined for the Alex renewal project.

The comments were made after the demolition of homes built illegally in Alexandra. Mashego now needs to explain the comments she made regarding Maile during the Red Ants’ operation to tear down the structures in Alexandra.

Maile said he was not a liar or a thug. He said the accusations cast aspersions on his career, integrity and standing in society.

