Gauteng police appeal to Alex residents for help in mob justice case

A man alleged to have been a rapist and a robber was burnt to death by angry residents on Monday night in Alexandra.

Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Tuesday appealed to members of the public to come forward with information that might lead to the arrest of people who burned a man to death on Monday in Alexandra.

Police are investigating a case of murder after the man was killed on 3rd Avenue.

It’s believed that the man had been terrorising women in the township by raping and robbing them.

Residents said the man was apprehended by members of the public while apparently trying to commit a crime at a house in the area.

“We came with him from this side and took him to London street. They beat him with stones and then they burned him, that’s when he died,” said one eyewitness.

Residents said he confessed that he was one of four men who had been attacking women in the community and vowed to hunt down the other three men.

