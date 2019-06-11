Gauteng police appeal to Alex residents for help in mob justice case
A man alleged to have been a rapist and a robber was burnt to death by angry residents on Monday night in Alexandra.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Tuesday appealed to members of the public to come forward with information that might lead to the arrest of people who burned a man to death on Monday in Alexandra.
Police are investigating a case of murder after the man was killed on 3rd Avenue.
It’s believed that the man had been terrorising women in the township by raping and robbing them.
#alex-mob justice. the scene of last night’s incident were a man was set alight in Alex. EN pic.twitter.com/G8EUDl0cH1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2019
Residents said the man was apprehended by members of the public while apparently trying to commit a crime at a house in the area.
“We came with him from this side and took him to London street. They beat him with stones and then they burned him, that’s when he died,” said one eyewitness.
Residents said he confessed that he was one of four men who had been attacking women in the community and vowed to hunt down the other three men.
More in Local
-
Motsoaledi apologises to victims of fraudulent marriages
-
Aaron Motsoaledi apologises to marriage fraud victim
-
Ramaphosa receives report of advisory panel on land reform, agriculture
-
Don't bring weapons to school, bring respect - Lesufi tells pupils at memorial
-
Western Cape records 331 murders in May
-
Calm down, there’s no swine flu outbreak - institute
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.