Family of murdered Forest High pupil chants 'xenophobia' after suspect gets bail

JOHANNESBURG – The family of the slain grade eight Congolese pupil on Monday said the South African justice system was prejudicial and always favoured locals.

The family believes if their child had committed the alleged offence, he would not have been granted bail.

Nineteen-year-old Mohamed Mwela was released on a R5,000 bail on Monday in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

He is facing charges of murder and attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed three of his school mates in a fight last week.

After the court granted Mwela bail on Monday, family and friends of the deceased, Daniel Bakwela, stood in the corridor, chanting the word "xenophobia".

They said the ruling demonstrated a broader problem in terms of how they were treated as migrants in the country.

One man, who chose to remain anonymous, said: “Because the dead boy is Congolese and the one who stabbed him is South African... that’s justice in South Africa. So, if you’re South African, you can stab me and tomorrow or after one week you pay R5,000 and you come out.”

The family said they had little faith for justice for their child.