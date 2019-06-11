Don't bring weapons to school, bring respect - Lesufi tells pupils at memorial

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi attended the memorial service of 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela who was stabbed to death last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has warned pupils at Forest High School in Forest Hill against bringing weapons onto school grounds.

Lesufi was speaking at the memorial service of 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela who was fatally stabbed last week.

Lesufi said pupils should focus on their studies.

“Don’t bring weapons, drugs, cigarettes or bubbly dally – whatever that thing is called," he said referring to hookahs, popularly known as hubbly bubbly, used to smoke flavoured tobacco.

"Bring one thing, bring only this one thing. Respect. Respect. Respect. I wish you well in your studies,” he said.

Mohammed Mwela, who was accused of stabbing Bakwela to death, is out on R5,000 bail.

The 19-year-old also faces two charges of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing two other pupils.

Lesufi said the murder accused would also face disciplinary action.

“We have served him and two other boys that were involved in this fight with charges and I’ve instructed the SGB (school governing body) of the school to immediately convene that disciplinary hearing so that those who are found guilty can leave our school in peace.”

He said the suspect would not finish writing his exams at the school.

“I can confirm to you that we’ve complied fully as the department with the court arrangement. He’s going to write his three remaining exams in the next seven days; with the court’s advice that we must place him in an alternate school.”

His case has been postponed to 10 July.