Dlamini not off the hook for possible criminal charges despite resignation

The DA wanted former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini to be charged with perjury following her testimony at a court-appointed inquiry into her handling of the social grants scandal.

FILE: Former Minister Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Former Minister Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Former minister Bathabile Dlamini’s resignation as a member of Parliament does not mean can't face possible criminal charges.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) laid a criminal complaint against the former social development minister eight months ago.

The party wanted her to be charged with perjury following her testimony at a court-appointed inquiry into her handling of the social grants scandal.

The Constitutional Court also asked the National Prosecuting Authority to consider whether Dlamini should be prosecuted for lying under oath before Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

The near collapse of the social grants system put millions of beneficiaries at risk.

In his inquiry, Judge Ngoepe found Dlamini to have been an evasive witness, while the Constitutional Court said it appeared Dlamini was careful about the testimony she gave to avoid implicating herself.

The DA’s Bridget Masango said the police had yet to make any progress on its complaint against Dlamini.

“We made sure that we followed up with the police, but there was still nothing that had been done. We will make sure [that despite] the fact the former minister has resigned from Parliament, those things will not be left to go unchallenged.”

In her letter of resignation to the ANC, Dlamini wrote the court had never found her to be corrupt and claimed she was demonised by the media.

