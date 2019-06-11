View all in Latest
Derek Hanekom becomes 8th ANC MP to resign

The ANC has seen the resignations of eight of its MPs who failed to make it into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s executive.

FILE: Former minister Derek Hanekom. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Former minister Derek Hanekom. Picture: GCIS
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress' (ANC) office of the chief whip has confirmed Derek Hanekom as the latest former minister to resign as a member of Parliament on Tuesday.

The resignation of Hanekom, former tourism minister, followed that of former ministers Bathabile Dlamini, Jeff Radebe, Nomaindia Mfeketo, Susan Shabangu, Thokozile Xasa, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Siyabonga Cwele.

Earlier on Tuesday, the office of the ANC chief whip confirmed the resignation of Dlamini as a member of Parliament.

All eight of the MPs failed to make it into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s executive.

The former ministers are thought to have resigned from Parliament to retain their higher pensions, instead of the lower pensions they would receive as ordinary MPs.

Some of their replacements have already been sworn in.

One of these newcomers is Emily Tlhape, who was sworn in as a member of Parliament on Monday.

Tlhape said while she did expect to be deployed, it was still a shock.

Following Hanekom's departure, only one former Cabinet minister, Mildred Oliphant, remains an ANC member of Parliament.

WATCH: Jeff Radebe resigns from parliament after 25 years as an MP

